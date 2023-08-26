All eyes on Pawan Kalyan’s OG Teaser

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is working with Saaho fame Sujeeth and the film is titled OG. The makers of the film have been quite active in posting the updates of the film. On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, a short teaser of OG will be out. The teaser would have a runtime of 72 seconds and it would be a feast for fans. The expectations on OG teaser are huge. Thaman is busy composing the background score for this high-voltage action teaser.

It is heard that Arjun Das will lend his voice for the short teaser. The hashtag of #OGTeaser is trending across the social media. There are reports that Pawan Kalyan allocated dates and the next schedule of the film will take place abroad. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and DVV Danayya is the producer. OG is slated for summer 2024 release.