TTD Board comes under severe criticism

The state government had constituted a TTD board with 24 members on Friday night. The government named three MLAs, Ponnada Venkata Sateesh, Samineni Udaya Bhanu and M Tippe Swamy as the TTD members.

The chief minister had named P Sarat Chandra Reddy as one of the members in the Trust Board. He is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam. Another important appointment was that of Siddha Sudheer Kumar, son of former TDP minister Sidda Raghava Rao from Prakasam district.

The TDP had taken strong exception to the nomination of Sarat Chandra Reddy. TDP AP unit president K Atchennaidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed a Christian as the TTD chairman and a criminal as the trust board member. He alleged that Jagan had lowered the image of the TTD by nominating these members.

BJP state unit president Daggubati Purandheswari alleged that the government had used the TTD as a political rehabilitation centre. She found fault with the chief minister for appointing Sarat Chandra Reddy and Ketan Desai as accused in liquor and MCI scams respectively.

She also alleged that rehabilitating his own caste men had become more important to Jagan Mohan Reddy than protecting the religious interests of the temple and its trust board. She blamed the chief minister for using the trust board to accommodate his own men.