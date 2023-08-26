Buzz: Pushpa: The Rule joins Summer 2024 Race

Icon Star Allu Arjun scripted history by winning a National award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor and the team of Pushpa are celebrating the occasion and Allu Arjun is focused on Pushpa: The Rule. The shoot resumes soon. Mythri Movie Makers, the makers of the film are in plans to announce the release date of the film at the earliest. As per the ongoing speculation, Pushpa: The Rule will have its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024 during the summer season.

As the film would have a pan-Indian release, the makers of the film are keen to lock and announce the release date at the earliest. Bunny would have an aggressive set of promotions for the film. Sukumar is keen to complete the shooting portions by December. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, and Dhananjaya will be essaying other crucial roles. DSP scores the music.