Lokesh promises irrigation facility to dry lands in Krishna, WG dists

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday promised to supply irrigation water for the dry lands in the combined Krishna and West Godavari districts by completing the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation scheme within two years of his party forming the government.

Unveiling a plaque at Simhadripuram village of Musunuru mandal of Nuzvid Assembly segment in the combined Krishna district on the occasion of his pada yatra touching the 2,600 km milestone, Lokesh said “I am promising that within two years of the TDP back in power the lift irrigation scheme will be completed to supply water to the dry lands in the two districts.”

The villagers of Korlakunta of Nuzvid Assembly segment in a memorandum to Lokesh raised various local issues, including large scale irregularities in the cooperative bank in their village. They also made an appeal to Lokesh to complete the Chintalapudi and Pittalavanipalem lift irrigation schemes.

Observing that the YSRCP leaders are illegally occupying even graveyards, the TDP national general secretary said that there is no rural development after Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister as the Rs 9,000 cr panchayat funds are diverted. Assuring the villagers that rural development will be given top priority by the coming TDP government, Lokesh said that all the developmental works that are stalled now will also be taken up.

The TDP national general secretary promised the villagers of Pothireddypally that all the lift irrigation schemes will be completed and pucca houses will be allotted to those who do not have shelter. In the coming TDP regime all the eligible will get the benefits of the welfare schemes without any bias, Lokesh added.

The villagers of Musunuru, including the Dalits, met Lokesh and submitted separate memorandums in which they mentioned various local issues, including lack of proper roads, no quality seeds and fertilisers and frequent power-cuts. Lokesh promised to resolve all these issues once the TDP forms the coming government.

Later, the TDP general secretary participated in the Rachabanda programme during which the villagers voiced various problems. Jagan, who has said that the welfare schemes will be implemented for all the eligible beyond any caste or communal considerations, is withdrawing the schemes on various grounds including caste and religion, the villagers complained.

Responding to them, Lokesh felt that welfare should follow the development but Jagan is going for debts to implement every scheme and thus he can not continue these schemes for long. The Chief Minister is indirectly imposing a heavy burden on the common man due to which the whole country is making fun of the State, he remarked.

Promising to bring down the fuel prices, Lokesh also assured the villagers to reduce the tax burden on them. Listing out the welfare schemes already announced by the party for various sections, Lokesh said that 20 lakh jobs will be provided to the youth besides providing free travel by the buses for women.