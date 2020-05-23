All eyes on Rajamouli and Koratala Siva

With the Telangana Chief Minister KCR giving a positive nod for the film shoots to be resumed from June, the Tollywood is left relaxed and is all set to return back to work. KCR wanted the directors, producers to chalk out a strict plan to avoid an unexpected incident on the sets. They are extra cautious about the same and are planning trial shoots. Top directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva have been asked to conduct trial shoots for a day each for their upcoming projects RRR and Acharya.

Both these directors will conduct trial shoots this month-end and they would submit the feedback to the team of Tollywood producers and directors who are holding talks with Telangana government. The major challenges along with the precautionary measures and how to work with a limited crew will be discussed after the trial shoots are conducted. Rajamouli and Koratala make films on a lavish scale and the number of crew members working on the sets is high.

They are now in plans to minimize the number of crew on the sets. All the other important points will be noted. Tollywood will get enough clarity once they are done with the trial shoots.