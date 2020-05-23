Our Govt respects Dalits and Courts, says YCP MLA

YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy has hit back at opponents’ comments against the Jagan Reddy Government on the issue of High Court orders in Dalit doctor case. The controversial MLA asked how can the Government be responsible for the mistakes committed by the police officials in Visakhapatnam. The YCP always respects the courts and the dalits. Our Government duly implements the orders of the courts. The rivals are only launching a misinformation campaign.

This is almost the first time a ruling party leader has tried to cover up the Dalit doctor assault drama so openly. Till now, the YCP leaders have been in an attacking and aggressive tone. They have forced some police officials to say indirectly that the High Court orders on CBI case would also be contested in the Supreme Court. They were arguing that there would be no validity to the statement taken by the Visakhapatnam magistrate from a doctor who was certified as mentally unsound.

Amid this, MLA Rambhupal Reddy has come out with a different line saying that the Government has no role in the Dalit doctor incident. Is this going to be the official line of the party from now on? It is not yet known what would be the next strategy of the Government. But analysts say that, just like in the case of colours, the government may also drag the Dr Sudhakar case to Supreme Court regardless of its future consequences.