Rana Daggubati’s shocking facts about his love story

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati surprised the film fraternity along with his fans after he made an announcement that he is all set to tie the knot to Miheeka Bajaj. Several stories are aired all over about his love story. But Rana himself made some shocking revelations keeping an end to all the speculations.

“Miheeka is the classmate of Aashritha (Venkatesh’s elder daughter) and I have known her for a long time. Though we have known each other, it is only before the lockdown I met her and we decided to take this further. When you meet the right person, go with the flow. This is what I did. My dad Suresh Babu and mom Lakshmi are left surprised and then jumped to joy after I told them about Miheeka. It all happened in a day and we are in a happy space now. Miheeka is born and brought up in Hyderabad but she is not much fluent in Telugu. I found the strangest time to get married” said Rana Daggubati.