Sekhar Kammula opens up about his next film

Sekhar Kammula is one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. Most of his films ended up as money spinners and all his films are known for their clean entertainment and a class touch. Sekhar Kammula is busy with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story. The film got delayed and is now in the final stages of shoot. Love Story is expected to release next year and Sekhar Kammula opened about his next film.

He said that he is ready with the script of his next film which is a romantic comedy. Sekhar Kammula is in talks with an established young actor for the film. He said that Asian Films who are producing Love Story will bankroll his next film too. Sekhar Kammula who is tightlipped about his upcoming movies opened up for the first time. He said that he utilized the break and got the script done for his next. Sekhar Kammula also said that he is in plans to complete the project at a fast pace.