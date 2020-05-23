Sanjay Dutt turns quite crucial for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 happens to be the next big pan Indian release post coronavirus lockdown. The film is inching towards completion and 40 working days are left to wrap the shoot. KGF: Chapter 2 is hit by coronavirus and there are several speculations about the film’s release. The film’s director Prashanth Neel did not waste a single day and kept busy with the post-production work. The makers are quite confident that KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens as per the plan for Dasara this year.

As per the news we hear, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will have to join the sets and shoot for two massive action episodes. With this the major portion of the film will be completed. It all depends on how Sanjay Dutt joins the sets and completes his portions. Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai and he needs to fly to Bengaluru. Sanjay Dutt has to allocate the dates on a priority basis for the project for KGF: Chapter 2 to complete on time. The makers recently closed the digital and satellite deals and the asking price for the theatrical rights is quite high.

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are playing the lead roles in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. Hombale Films are the producers and the film is announced for October 23rd release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.