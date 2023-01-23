All eyes on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Bollywood has been going through a lean patch and there are hardly been super hits for the film industry in the past few months. Post-pandemic, the audience turned quite selective and the regional films dominated Hindi cinema. The biggest actors of the country like Aamir Khan faced an embarrassment with their recent films. Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan has taken a long break from films after he suffered debacles. The actor’s latest offering Pathaan is releasing this week and is high on expectations. All eyes are completely focused on the advance sales of the film.

Pathaan is terrific and the film is expected to open with a bang based on the early advance sales. Pathaan is expected to break the opening numbers of Baahubali: The Conclusion as per the trade analysts. This would be a huge relief for Bollywood and especially Shah Rukh Khan. Right from North to the South, the advance bookings are terrific. The film may also surpass the opening numbers of KGF: Chapter 2, the biggest opener of the country in the recent times. Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and it has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Yash Raj Films are the producers of Pathaan.