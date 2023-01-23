Harish Shankar aspires to work with Balayya

Talented director Harish Shankar is occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s next film and the shoot commenced recently. Harish Shankar had plans to work with several stars but the delay in Pawan’s film left him in waiting mode. During the success meet of Veera Simha Reddy, Harish Shankar aspired to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna. He shared some of the best moments of watching the super hit films of Balayya from the past. He said that he had a dream of working with the Nandamuri actor and his producers Mythri Movie Makers too have such plans.

“I will come up with a powerful script for Balakrishna garu very soon and will impress his fans big time. My producers Mythri Movie Makers too have been asking to work with Balakrishna garu and hope this turns true very soon” told Harish Shankar. Balakrishna is currently working with Anil Ravipudi for a mass entertainer and the film is expected to release this year after summer 2023. Shine Screens are the producers. Balakrishna has lined up close to half a dozen films for now.