Blockbuster weekend for Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi scored a solid hit with Waltair Veerayya keeping an end to all the rumors. The film dominated the Sankranthi box-office all over and the film minted massive money. Waltair Veerayya had an exceptional second weekend and dominated all the films. Screens are added on Saturday and Sunday across the Telugu states and the film is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby Kolli and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy had an average second weekend at the Tollywood box-office.

After having a strong first week, the numbers dropped down but the collections are good on Saturday and Sunday. Gopichand Malineni directed Veera Simha Reddy. Vijay’s Vaarasudu and Ajith’s Thegimpu had a below-average to poor second weekend across the Telugu states. With no new releases on Friday, Waltair Veerayya clearly dominated the show.