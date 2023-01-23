Yanamala terms Jagan as a fraud who deceived youth

Former Finance minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakeshnudu, termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a fraud who took the youth in the State for a ride.

Ramakrishnudu, in a press note released here felt that the ruling YSRCP is only making attempts to cover up the anger that is growing among the youth. The former Finance minister is of the opinion that if any obstructions are created for the ‘Yuva Galam’, the pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, it amounts to blocking the future of the youth in the State.

” Jagan Mohan Reddy has made several promises to the youth while in Opposition but after coming to power he totally forgot these assurances given to them. Even the welfare of the youth and their future was completely given a goby,” Yanamala observed.

Jagan did not stand by his promise that he would release a job calendar every year to fill the vacant posts in various government departments, he said and asked what happened to the assurance given to the unemployed that three lakh vacancies would be filled.

Ramakrishnudu said that the youth, particularly those from the SC, ST and Minority sections, lost employment opportunities after Jagan came to power.

Maintaining that the youth were getting employment opportunities during the Chandrababu Naidu regime through certain special schemes, he said that Jagan discontinued all such schemes soon after coming to power.

“The Chief Minister even deceived the youth by not fulfilling his promise made to them that he would pay unemployment allowance,” Yanamala said.

These are the reasons as to why Lokesh is undertaking his pada yatra in the name of ‘Yuva Galam’ through which he is planning to have first-hand information on the problems that the unemployed youth are facing, Ramakrishnudu said. But Jagan and his gang are hatching a conspiracy only to create hurdles to the pada yatra and the release of the GO No-1 is only part of this plot, he felt.

“As the issue of the GO No-1 is pending before the High Court, now Jagan is making efforts to create obstructions to the pada yatra through the Director General of Police (DGP). The letter from the DGP is only part of this game,” he stated.