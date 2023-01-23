Venkatesh’s 75th With Sailesh Kolanu

Hero Venkatesh who scored the biggest blockbuster of his career with F3 is all set to begin his milestone 75th movie. Director Sailesh Kolanu who made a successful debut with HIT and then delivered a much bigger hit with HIT 2 will be wielding the megaphone for this prestigious project of Niharika Entertainment.

The pre-look poster of #Venky75 has been released which is intended to say the film’s announcement is on 25th of this month. Coming to the pre-look poster, Venkatesh is seen walking ferociously with an object in his hand.

Venakt Boyanapalli who ventured into film production with the classic hit Shyam Singha Roy will be bankrolling the project on a huge budget. More details are awaited.