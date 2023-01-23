Mythri Movie Makers Are Passionate People: NBK

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy Success celebrations were held at JRC Convention, Hyderabad on Sunday. Everyone involved in the movie-making was felicitated with a shield as they celebrate the biggest grosser of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said, “Myself and Gopichand wanted to do a film like Chenna Keshava Reddy – Faction and emotion. It is good doing such a film after a long time. It is a memorable journey all the way. Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi have done well as villains. Shruti Haasan is a workaholic like her father. It was wonderful working with her. The producers of Mythri Movie Makers are very passionate people. They have been making some good movies, without compromising on budget”.

Gopichand Malineni said, “Veera Simha Reddy is my fan tribute to Balakrishna garu and there are family moments as well that satisfy the writer in me. With the support of fans and families, the movie became a big success today. Varalaxmi is an extraordinary performer like Urvashi and Sarada. Shruti did the film out of the love for me even though the character is small. Honey Rose excelled in two different orientations in her character. This movie happened because of Naveen garu and Ravi garu. They approached me much before the release of Krack. My heartfelt thanks to them.”

Producer Naveen Yerneni thanked the audience for making the film the highest-grosser for Balakrishna in just 8 days. He said they executed the project with a great responsibility since it is after the massive success of Akhanda and Unstoppable show.