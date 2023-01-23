Veera Simha Reddy 11 days Worldwide Collections – Poor Second Weekend

Veera Simha Reddy has a poor second weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 5.40 Cr. The worldwide total of the film after 11 days stands at 72.60 Cr (including GST). Worth share of the film excluding GST is 67.70 Cr against the pre-release business of 75 Cr. After the sankranthi festive period the film has dropped drastically. Ceeded is the best performing area of the film where it has breakeven. The film will be a loss venture elsewhere and only GST returns can compensate the losses.

The film in Overseas has just crossed the breakeven in USA market and the remaining markets have done below par business.

Area11 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsFirst 5 days collectionsFirst 4 days collectionsDay 1 ap/ts collectionsVeera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam16.50 Cr (incl GST)15.64 Cr14.10 Cr12.50 Cr5.95 Cr15 Cr (own)
Ceeded14.30 Cr13.35 Cr11.10 Cr9.50 Cr5 Cr13 Cr
UA 8.45 Cr (incl GST)7.35 Cr5.07 Cr4.32 Cr2.50 Cr
Guntur5.95 Cr5.64 Cr5.17 Cr4.69 Cr3.39 Cr
East 5.47 Cr4.92 Cr3.91 Cr3.30 Cr1.75 Cr
West4.07 Cr 3.67 Cr3.11 Cr2.77 Cr2.04 Cr
Krishna4.58 Cr (incl GST)4.21 Cr3.50 Cr2.95 Cr1.65 Cr
Nellore2.92 Cr (incl GST)2.67 Cr2.02 Cr1.82 Cr1.18 Cr
AP/TS62.24 Cr57.45 Cr47.98 Cr41.85 Cr23.46 Cr35 Cr ratio
ROI4.50 Cr4.10 Cr3.50 Cr3.15 Cr6 Cr
OS5.85 Cr5.65 Cr5.60 Cr5.50 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide72.59 Cr (67.7 Cr Excl GST)67.20 Cr57.08 Cr50.5 Cr
Pre Business75 Cr (Excl GST)75 Cr75 Cr75 Cr63 Cr75 Cr

