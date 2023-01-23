Veera Simha Reddy has a poor second weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 5.40 Cr. The worldwide total of the film after 11 days stands at 72.60 Cr (including GST). Worth share of the film excluding GST is 67.70 Cr against the pre-release business of 75 Cr. After the sankranthi festive period the film has dropped drastically. Ceeded is the best performing area of the film where it has breakeven. The film will be a loss venture elsewhere and only GST returns can compensate the losses.

The film in Overseas has just crossed the breakeven in USA market and the remaining markets have done below par business.

Area 11 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections First 5 days collections First 4 days collections Day 1 ap/ts collections Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 16.50 Cr (incl GST) 15.64 Cr 14.10 Cr 12.50 Cr 5.95 Cr 15 Cr (own) Ceeded 14.30 Cr 13.35 Cr 11.10 Cr 9.50 Cr 5 Cr 13 Cr UA 8.45 Cr (incl GST) 7.35 Cr 5.07 Cr 4.32 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 5.95 Cr 5.64 Cr 5.17 Cr 4.69 Cr 3.39 Cr East 5.47 Cr 4.92 Cr 3.91 Cr 3.30 Cr 1.75 Cr West 4.07 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.11 Cr 2.77 Cr 2.04 Cr Krishna 4.58 Cr (incl GST) 4.21 Cr 3.50 Cr 2.95 Cr 1.65 Cr Nellore 2.92 Cr (incl GST) 2.67 Cr 2.02 Cr 1.82 Cr 1.18 Cr AP/TS 62.24 Cr 57.45 Cr 47.98 Cr 41.85 Cr 23.46 Cr 35 Cr ratio ROI 4.50 Cr 4.10 Cr 3.50 Cr 3.15 Cr 6 Cr OS 5.85 Cr 5.65 Cr 5.60 Cr 5.50 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide 72.59 Cr (67.7 Cr Excl GST) 67.20 Cr 57.08 Cr 50.5 Cr Pre Business 75 Cr (Excl GST) 75 Cr 75 Cr 75 Cr 63 Cr 75 Cr