All eyes on Srisailam tunnel rescue operation, Telangana goes all out to save the trapped

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

All eyes on Srisailam tunnel rescue operation, Telangana goes all out to save the trapped

Telangana Government is making all efforts to rescue the eight personnel trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after it collapsed. Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is personally overseeing the rescue operations and is exploring all options to save those trapped inside the tunnel.

The shocking news of tunnel collapse came as a jolt to one and all, as SLBC tunnel collapsed at 14th kilometer in the morning. While the workers entered tunnel at around 8 AM, the collapse occurred at around 8 30 AM. While there were about 50 workers inside during the collapse, 42 managed to came out but 8 were trapped, leading to a serious emergency situation. The incident location falls near Domalapenta in Nallamala Forests.

As soon as the news came, Uttam Kumar Reddy flew to the spot and started rescue operation. Besides pushing in professionals experienced in tunnel rescue operations, Telangana Govt has already sought the help of Army and NDRF staff also joined the rescue operations.

Even Singareni staff, who are experienced in dealing with situations like these, have arrived at the spot and taking part in rescue operations.

While there is no delay or lag from Government in rescue operations, what’s important in this case is, keeping in view the extremely sensitive nature of the emergency, highly skilled rescue staff have to deftly deal the situation.

According to the information provided by Irrigation Department officials, among those trapped in Srisailam tunnel, three hail from Bihar, two are from UP and others from Pubjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also been reviewing the situation from time to time to ensure rescue of workers. Even Centre has chipped in to lend all possible support for rescue operations. We will get more clarity on the status of rescue operations by midnight.

