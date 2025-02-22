Vijay Sethupathi donates Big Money

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has recently made a significant donation to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) in Chennai. A trade analyst revealed on X that Sethupathi contributed Rs 1.30 crore towards the construction of an apartment complex for the members of the Workers’ Union. The tower of the apartment complex will be named Vijay Sethupathi Towers. On Friday, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, officially presented a renewed government order that allocates land to the leaders of FEFSI, the Tamil Film Producers Council, the South Indian Artistes’ Association, and the Tamil Nadu Small Screen Artistes Association. FEFSI is an organization comprising 23 unions and approximately 25,000 members linked to various professions within the Tamil film and television sectors.

In the year 2024, Vijay took part in three film projects. He kicked off the year with “Merry Christmas,” directed by Sriram Raghavan, which was also filmed in Hindi and featured Katrina Kaif. His milestone 50th film Maharaja directed by Nithilan Saminathan and featuring Anurag Kashyap, was released last year and achieved remarkable success at the box office. He wrapped up the year with Viduthalai Part 2 directed by Vetrimaaran where he starred alongside Manju Warrier. Looking ahead to 2025, the actor is set to appear in Gandhi Talks, Ace and Train. While the release date for the silent film Gandhi Talks remains unconfirmed, Ace and Train are anticipated to be released in this year.