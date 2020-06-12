All eyes on SS Rajamouli’s Trial Shoot

A series of meetings in Tollywood are held to discuss about the further steps, guidelines to be followed, when to resume the shoots and about the budget cuts of Telugu films. Top director SS Rajamouli surprised everyone after he got ready to start the shoot of RRR. The film is a periodic drama and it needs hundreds of crew working on the sets on a regular basis. Rajamouli is now all set to conduct a trial shoot for the next week and it would take place in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad.

Following all the guidelines, Rajamouli will conduct a trial shoot of RRR and several filmmakers are looking forward for the feedback to take a call about the shoots of their films. The trial shoot will happen for 2-3 days. Ravi Teja’s Krack, Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better and Sharwanand’s Sreekaram are the films that are expected to start shooting in the month of June. As of now, Tollywood is now focused on the trial shoot of RRR.