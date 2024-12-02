x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech

Published on December 2, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech

Sukumar is completely occupied with the post-production work of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been extensively promoting the film on all the platforms. The grand pre-release event of Telugu will take place this night in Hyderabad in the Yousufguda Police Grounds and there has been a mad rush of fans waiting for the event. For the first time, Sukumar will attend the promotional event of Pushpa 2: The Rule and all eyes are waiting for his speech. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have complemented each other on several stages as they almost started their journey together.

Sukumar has always been emotional towards Allu Arjun. We have to wait to see if he opens up about the gap with Icon Star that happened during the shoot. Sukumar is expected to respond about DSP’s controversy today. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for a grand release on December 5th. Huge arrangements are made for the pre-release event and Mythri Movie Makers have been spending a bomb on the promotional campaign of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Next Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP Previous RGV gets a Relief from High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Latest

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits