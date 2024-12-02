All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech

Sukumar is completely occupied with the post-production work of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been extensively promoting the film on all the platforms. The grand pre-release event of Telugu will take place this night in Hyderabad in the Yousufguda Police Grounds and there has been a mad rush of fans waiting for the event. For the first time, Sukumar will attend the promotional event of Pushpa 2: The Rule and all eyes are waiting for his speech. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have complemented each other on several stages as they almost started their journey together.

Sukumar has always been emotional towards Allu Arjun. We have to wait to see if he opens up about the gap with Icon Star that happened during the shoot. Sukumar is expected to respond about DSP’s controversy today. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for a grand release on December 5th. Huge arrangements are made for the pre-release event and Mythri Movie Makers have been spending a bomb on the promotional campaign of Pushpa 2: The Rule.