RGV gets a Relief from High Court

For the memes and abusive posters posted during the last regime of AP, Tollywood filmmaker and director Ram Gopal Varma has been booked. Several cases are registered against Ram Gopal Varma and the AP cops tried hard to trace him. He approached the High Court and went absconding. He soon posted several updates on his official social media page about the seriousness of the cases and the busy schedules of his films. The High Court asked the AP cops to stay away from Ram Gopal Varma until December 9th.

The court also asked the cops not to take any action against Ram Gopal Varma till the next hearing gets completed. Ram Gopal Varma has filed a Quash petition in the High Court regarding the cases and the court granted a temporary relief for the director. Ram Gopal Varma has been spotted doing several interviews across the Telugu media from the past couple of days.