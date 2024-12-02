x
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP

Published on December 2, 2024 by swathy

The government of Telangana granted a special GO for Pushpa 2: The Rule ticket hike which happens to be the highest pricing for any Telugu film that released till date. The makers were successful in getting the GO in Telangana however there is a confusion among the buyers of AP as the ticket pricing GO is yet to be released. The advance sales will be open after the GO gets released. Mythri Movie Makers approached the government of AP last week and the government was ready for a regular hike in the ticket prices like they did for Kalki 2898 AD and Devara.

But the team is expecting bigger hikes and they are left in waiting mode. Then Mega Producer Allu Aravind rushed to Amaravati and he met Pawan Kalyan personally last night and convinced him for a bigger price hike. The GO is getting ready and it will be out tomorrow morning. The hike would be similar to the GO issued in Telangana. All hurdles are cleared for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film will release as per the plan on December 5th. Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule and Allu Arjun, Rashmika played the lead roles.

