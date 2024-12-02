Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?

Ajith is almost done with the shoot of Vidaamuyarchi and the teaser was out recently. The makers also made an announcement that the film will have its release during Sankranthi 2025 season. There are speculations that Vidaamuyarchi is the remake of Hollywood film Breakdown that released in 1997. The film is a road thriller directed by Jonathan Mostow and it features Kurt Russel. The makers of Vidaamuyarchi haven’t acquired the official remake rights of Breakdown. As per the speculations from the Tamil media, the team of Vidaamuyarchi have received legal notices from the makers of the original.

Paramount Pictures have sent a legal notice to Lyca Productions demanding a compensation of 15 million USD which is almost Rs 127 crores. The team of Vidaamuyarchi is yet to respond or issue an official statement for the same. The teaser sounds similar to the Hollywood film. Magizh Thirumeni and a major portion of the shoot of Vidaamuyarchi took place in Azerbaijan to match the locations. Lyca Productions bankrolled Vidaamuyarchi and the film features Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina playing other prominent roles in the stylish action thriller.