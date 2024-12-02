SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule

SS Rajamouli, the top director of Indian cinema attended the pre-release event of SS Rajamouli as Special Guest. He lauded the efforts of the film and the film’s craze in North India. Rajamouli said that there is no need to promote the film in Hindi as the film has enough craze across the globe. He also announced that he watched the introduction scene of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule. SS Rajamouli also appreciated Sukumar and Allu Arjun for their efforts. “December 5th it is Pushspa Raj’s Rule in Theatres” concluded SS Rajamouli.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil and others played the lead roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad was present for the pre-release event of the film. The entire time of Pushpa 2: The Rule is present for the event of the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing across the globe on December 5th.