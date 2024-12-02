x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on December 2, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule

SS Rajamouli, the top director of Indian cinema attended the pre-release event of SS Rajamouli as Special Guest. He lauded the efforts of the film and the film’s craze in North India. Rajamouli said that there is no need to promote the film in Hindi as the film has enough craze across the globe. He also announced that he watched the introduction scene of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule. SS Rajamouli also appreciated Sukumar and Allu Arjun for their efforts. “December 5th it is Pushspa Raj’s Rule in Theatres” concluded SS Rajamouli.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil and others played the lead roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad was present for the pre-release event of the film. The entire time of Pushpa 2: The Rule is present for the event of the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing across the globe on December 5th.

Previous Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
else

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP

Latest

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations