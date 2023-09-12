All Hurdles cleared for Vishal’s Mark Antony

Madras High Court has vacated the stay on Vishal’s Mark Antony film’s release. Stay order was issued after Vishal failed to deposit Rs 15 Cr with Lyca Productions. In detail, Vishal failed to repay the loan amount of Rs 21.29 Cr to Lyca Productions. After the actor failed to pay the amount, the court ordered Vishal to give the rights to his film to Lyca Productions.

Vishal ignored the court order and released his film ‘Veeramae Vaagai Soodum’. Court ordered him to deposit Rs 15Cr with Lyca Productions, which Vishal even failed to do. The case came up before the court of law on September 8th, where the court banned the release of Mark Antony. Vishal appeared before the court for the next schedule, that is on the 12th of September (today) and cleared the issue. Mark Antony is now all set for release on the 15th of September.