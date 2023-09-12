TTD proposes elevated walkways on hills

The intention of both the State Government and TTD is to make the footpath routes to Tirumala safe zones for pedestrian pilgrims and at the same time protecting the interest of wildlife, said Wildlife Chief Warden of Andhra Pradesh, Y Madhusudhan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests [WL] said, he had discussed in length with the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy about the short term and long-term plans to overcome the Human-Animal conflict in the Tirumala footpath routes and ghat roads.

Elaborating further he said, after the leopard attack on Lakshita, a six-year-old girl, both the forest and TTD have spruced up the measures along the footpath routes and especially in the Alipiri Footpath route in a big way.

“We have placed 20 hi-fi real time cameras and another 300 camera traps all along the Seventh mile and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and caught hold of five leopards and shifted them to SV Zoo Park. Also procuring 500 nos. advanced sim based real time camera traps. Due to several food establishments along the Alipiri footpath route, the animals like deer, wild pigs, dogs are coming for these food wastes which are in turn prompting the wild cats and other beasts like sloth bear. So restrictions were imposed on eateries. Joint measures like sending the pilgrims in a troupe of 100 with security guards, allowing children to walk along footpath only upto 2pm, movement of two wheelers along ghat roads from 6am to 6pm will continue till the things turn to normalcy”, he added.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests also said, as a long-term measure “Elevated Walkways” have been suggested. The Seshachala Ranges are a treasure house of flora and fauna and rich scenic beauty. These walkways not only enable the pedestrian walkers to experience the natural beauties but also provide free passage to wildlife without obstructing their natural movements”, he further added.

Chief Conservator of Forests Nageswara Rao, Deputy CF of TTD Srinivasulu were also present.