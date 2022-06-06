All Roads clear for Khaidi 2

Khaidi remains as one of the cult classics of Tamil cinema. The film featuring Karthi marked the debut of Lokesh Kangaraj as director. Soon after the release of Khaidi, the sequel was announced and the shoot was planned in 2021. Soon, Lokesh Kanagaraj bagged an opportunity to work with Vijay in Master and Karthi got busy with his commitments. With the duo busy with their projects, there was no discussion about Khaidi 2. Karthi also had a meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj about the script of Khaidi 2 and he explained the massive expectations the film would carry.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Kamal Haasan in Vikram and the film is declared as a blockbuster. The treatment of Lokesh Kanagaraj is the major asset for Vikram. The lead scenes for Khaidi 2 are linked with Vikram and Karthi is now all set for the sequel of Khaidi. All doors are now opened for Khaidi 2 and the project rolls very soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are working on the script. The shoot of Khaidi 2 is expected to start next year after Lokesh Kanagaraj completes his film with Vijay.