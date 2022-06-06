AP opens floodgates for employees’ transfer

The state government had cleared orders for general transfers of the government employees in Andhra Pradesh. There has been a ban on the general transfers in the state for several years.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had signed the proposal to initiate general transfers of the government employees in every department. The officials are likely to issue orders in a day or two. The entire process of transfers has to be completed by June 17.

The employees have been asking for the relaxation of general transfers in the state. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu did not give relaxation during his tenure between 2014 and 2019. However, he had given several incentives and relaxations to the employees as the capital was shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing severe opposition from the government employees. No section of the government employees is happy with the present government and it is clear the way the employees are openly criticising the government.

According to an understanding, the employees have been openly criticising the government and they are not ready to support the YSR Congress in the next election. The secretariat employees, the staff of the heads of departments, the employees of various corporations including APSRTC and above all the teachers are not happy with the government. The teachers and the RTC employees are vociferous in criticising the government.

Given the mood of the government employees, it looks like the days are tough for chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress. Perhaps this is what seems to have made Jagan Mohan Reddy to give relaxation on the general transfers.

Besides the employees, even the beneficiaries of various schemes are not happy, surprisingly. Several MLAs have negative feedback from the people. While Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to retain the power in the 2024 elections, the mood is not in his favour as of now, which is also said to be the reason for the government to take a call on the transfers.