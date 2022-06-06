Lokesh decries lowest 10th result in two decades

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday expressed serious concern over the lowest 67.26 pass percentage in the past 20 years of 10th class examination results in Andhra Pradesh.

Nara Lokesh called it a ‘Government failure’ but not that of the students for the dismal performance in the most crucial exam in their lives. CM Jagan Reddy put his sole focus on using teachers at his liquor but not to ensure better teaching standards in Government schools.

Lokesh suspected a huge conspiracy in the large-scale failure of students in the results that were released after a delay for mysterious reasons. There was a deep-rooted conspiracy going on in the Government to reduce the number of beneficiaries under Amma Vodi and other welfare programmes.

Lokesh said that the Jagan Government has played dangerous games with the golden future of school children in the name of change in medium. The Chief Minister did not address the problem of shortage of teachers in schools. Not a single DSC was announced contrary to Jagan Reddy’s election promise to recruit teachers every year.

Lokesh demanded the Government to explain why there was zero pass result in over 71 schools. The teachers could not impart effective education to children as they were used more for the Nadu Nedu programme. Undue pressure was applied on them that eventually led to poor teaching and very poor results.

The TDP MLC recalled how the teachers were forced to supervise the works of Nadu Nedu that eventually turned into frauds. Jagan Reddy looted over Rs. 3,500 crore in these Nadu Nedu works. The TDP regime achieved 94.48 percent pass in 1918 10th result but the Jagan rule pushed it down to 67.26 percent this year.

Lokesh pointed out that in the very first 10th examination conducted by the Jagan Government, large-scale irregularities, malpractices, paper leak and mass copying took place. The manner of conducting exams drew ridicule from all sections. If Jagan Reddy worked hard to pass exams, he would have understood the importance of holding proper examinations.

Lokesh said Jagan Reddy was bent on reducing beneficiaries under Amma Vodi and fee reimbursement for inter-polytechnic students next year. They deliberately caused more students to fail so that the future burden of fee reimbursement would be reduced.