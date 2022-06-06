Is TDP not interested in alliance with Jana Sena?

It looks as if the TDP is not so particular and is not interested in going for alliance with the Jana Sena for the 2024 general elections. Though the TDP had offered to forge the alliance to defeat the ruling YSR Congress initially, it seems to have changed its mind after the Mahanadu.

The top leaders of the TDP, who have witnessed the massive turnout of the people for the Mahanadu are advising the leadership not to insist on going for alliance with the Jana Sena. Even if an alliance has to be made, the senior leaders are advising Chandrababu Naidu to give the lowest possible number of seats to be given to the party.

A good number of the TDP leaders believe that the Jana Sena activists will not vote for the TDP going by the way they have been targeting the TDP since 2017, when the two parties parted ways. The TDP leaders have come to an understanding that the Jana Sena voters would not back the TDP when they actually go into the polling booth.

The alliance would benefit the Jana Sena more than the TDP. If the alliance is reached, the Jana Sena would get a handful of seats with the support of the TDP. The Jana Sena could not win a single seat in the 2019 elections. The lone-seat it had won at Rajole was mostly because of the support the ruling YSR Congress voters had extended as Rapaka Varaprasada Rao was a rebel candidate from the YSR Congress. It is a fact that Rapaka moved closer to the YSR Congress after his election and he is not associated with the Jana Sena in the last three years.

Though the two parties, particularly the leaders at the bottom, worked together in the local body elections and saw some positive signs, the situation is not the same now. The activists of the two parties have been trolling each other for the past two days, ever since Pawan Kalyan asked the TDP to get ready for sacrifices if alliance has to be reached.