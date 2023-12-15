x
Switch to: తెలుగు
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Allari Naresh as Anji from Naa Saami Ranga

Allari Naresh as Anji from Naa Saami Ranga

Published on December 15, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Allari Naresh as Anji from Naa Saami Ranga

Spread the love

Comic actor Allari Naresh has an important role in Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie Naa Saami Ranga and the film is in the last leg of shoot. Allari Naresh plays Anji, a close friend of Nagarjuna in the film. The glimpse of Anji is out today and it looks fresh. Allari Naresh is presented in an energetic role and the bonding between Nagarjuna and Naresh is well presented on screen. Naa Saami Ranga is a rural entertainer and the episodes of Nagarjuna and Allari Naresh are shot near a village in Mysore.

Raj Tarun plays another crucial role in Naa Saami Ranga and his glimpse will be out next week. The makers are strict on their stand to release the film during Sankranthi 2024 season. Ashika Ranganath is paired up beside Nagarjuna and MM Keeravani is scoring the music. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of Naa Saami Ranga.

Next Dhootha Trending No 1 For 2 Weeks Straight On Prime Previous Adivi Sesh’s Character Reveal: Stern Gaze
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
image
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder

Latest

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Most Read

image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management

Related Articles

PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown