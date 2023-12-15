Allari Naresh as Anji from Naa Saami Ranga

Spread the love

Comic actor Allari Naresh has an important role in Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie Naa Saami Ranga and the film is in the last leg of shoot. Allari Naresh plays Anji, a close friend of Nagarjuna in the film. The glimpse of Anji is out today and it looks fresh. Allari Naresh is presented in an energetic role and the bonding between Nagarjuna and Naresh is well presented on screen. Naa Saami Ranga is a rural entertainer and the episodes of Nagarjuna and Allari Naresh are shot near a village in Mysore.

Raj Tarun plays another crucial role in Naa Saami Ranga and his glimpse will be out next week. The makers are strict on their stand to release the film during Sankranthi 2024 season. Ashika Ranganath is paired up beside Nagarjuna and MM Keeravani is scoring the music. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of Naa Saami Ranga.