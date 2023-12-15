x
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Home > Movie News > Dhootha Trending No 1 For 2 Weeks Straight On Prime

Dhootha Trending No 1 For 2 Weeks Straight On Prime

Published on December 15, 2023

Dhootha Trending No 1 For 2 Weeks Straight On Prime

Prime Video’s Telugu Original series Dhootha has cemented its spot at the top, trending at #1 on Prime Video India for two weeks straight since launch.

Showered with critical acclaim and praise from audiences all over the world for its riveting story, expert direction, compelling performances and heart stopping scenes, the supernatural suspense-thriller is a series one just cannot miss.

Dhootha marks the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who has been receiving much love and appreciation for his spectacular portrayal of Sagar, a successful but unscrupulous journalist who suddenly finds himself and everyone around him in mortal danger due to his many unethical decisions and actions.

Helmed by national award-winning director Vikram K Kumar, the series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles. Continuing its upward ascension, Dhootha is streaming in over 240 countries and territories in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

