Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Home > Movie News > Rajamouli shooting with Salaar Team

Rajamouli shooting with Salaar Team

Published on December 15, 2023

Rajamouli shooting with Salaar Team

The post-production work of Salaar is done and the team is all set to kickstart the short promotional campaign. As a part of this, the country’s top director SS Rajamouli will have an interaction with the team of Salaar and the interview is recorded today. Rajamouli, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel will be present in the interaction of Salaar. It would be released very soon.

Prabhas said no to the promotions of Salaar and he will record couple of interviews that will be aired soon. Prashanth Neel will interact with the media on Sunday and he would reveal some interesting things about the film. Shruti Haasan too is present in the team interactions and interviews. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is aimed for December 22nd release across the globe.

