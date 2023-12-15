Rajamouli shooting with Salaar Team

Spread the love

The post-production work of Salaar is done and the team is all set to kickstart the short promotional campaign. As a part of this, the country’s top director SS Rajamouli will have an interaction with the team of Salaar and the interview is recorded today. Rajamouli, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel will be present in the interaction of Salaar. It would be released very soon.

Prabhas said no to the promotions of Salaar and he will record couple of interviews that will be aired soon. Prashanth Neel will interact with the media on Sunday and he would reveal some interesting things about the film. Shruti Haasan too is present in the team interactions and interviews. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is aimed for December 22nd release across the globe.