Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has trained a young team and they are busy finalizing scripts and producing films. He even floated GA2 Pictures and is producing films with young and upcoming actors. His upcoming production Single features Sree Vishnu in the lead role and the film releases on May 9th. The trailer launch event took place today and Allu Aravind issued a clarification. He said that the plans for the next five years of Geetha Arts are chalked out perfectly.

He also kept an end to speculations about Bunny Vaas leaving Geetha compound. He said that Bunny Vaas and his daughter-in-law Vidya Koppineedi are two eyes for the Geetha compound. Single trailer looks hilarious and is packed with healthy fun. Allu Aravind also paid advances for directors like Boyapati Sreenu. He is lining up several big and medium budget projects for Geetha Arts in the coming years.