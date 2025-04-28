x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts

Published on April 28, 2025 by swathi

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts
image
AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:
image
NBK Conferred with Padma Bhushan
image
Bollywood Antagonist for Nani’s The Paradise
image
Puri Jagannadh brings one more Sensational Actor

Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has trained a young team and they are busy finalizing scripts and producing films. He even floated GA2 Pictures and is producing films with young and upcoming actors. His upcoming production Single features Sree Vishnu in the lead role and the film releases on May 9th. The trailer launch event took place today and Allu Aravind issued a clarification. He said that the plans for the next five years of Geetha Arts are chalked out perfectly.

He also kept an end to speculations about Bunny Vaas leaving Geetha compound. He said that Bunny Vaas and his daughter-in-law Vidya Koppineedi are two eyes for the Geetha compound. Single trailer looks hilarious and is packed with healthy fun. Allu Aravind also paid advances for directors like Boyapati Sreenu. He is lining up several big and medium budget projects for Geetha Arts in the coming years.

Previous AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts
image
NBK Conferred with Padma Bhushan
image
Bollywood Antagonist for Nani’s The Paradise

Latest

image
Allu Aravind about the Big Plans for Geetha Arts
image
AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:
image
NBK Conferred with Padma Bhushan
image
Bollywood Antagonist for Nani’s The Paradise
image
Puri Jagannadh brings one more Sensational Actor

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:
image
Vishaka gets new Mayor
image
NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look