Home > Politics

AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:

Published on April 28, 2025 by swathi

AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:

AP CM Chandrababu urges youth not to settle for jobs:

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged students and youth not to settle for jobs, urging them to explore the world of startups and entrepreneurship. The tech-savvy visionary CM attended ‘V Launchpad 2025’ Startup Expo at VIT University in Amaravati on Monday. He came up with an inspiring talk on the occasion, as the students brimmed with josh and joy with Chief Minister visiting their campus.

“The future of India is in the hands of youth. I’m taking utmost care in creating opportunities for our youth. I have constructed Hitech City in Hyderabad in 14 months. Now I’m trying to transform Amaravati into Innovation Valley. Soon, we will launch Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Students and youth should utilize the opportunities provided by us. But they should not just settle for jobs. Along with taking up jobs, they should also grow to the level of turning entrepreneurs,” appealed CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the young gathering at VIT University.

“Students should focus on their studies as excellence in academics is prerequisite for success in today’s competitive world. They should focus on practical experience and application of knowledge. It’s a knowledge economy today. Indians are excelling globally. Especially Telugu professionals are reaching greater heights. While population percentage of Telugu people is 5 percent in India, 20 percent of seats in IITs are achieved by Telugu people,” highlighted AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, instilling confidence in the youth to be part of the success story.

“From Silicon Valley to SpaceX, from Wallstreet to NASA, Indians are making an impact. Youth should learn and get inspired from Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Santanu Narayan and others,” further stressed visionary CM on the occasion.

Appreciating VIT University for offering 95 percent placements to students, he urged education institution authorities to take steps to educate 50,000 students in the next 7 years.

else

