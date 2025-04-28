x
Home > Movie News

Last Minute Trimming for HIT 3

Published on April 28, 2025 by swathi

Last Minute Trimming for HIT 3

Last Minute Trimming for HIT 3

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3 is gearing up for a record release across the globe on May 1st. The actor is promoting the film without breaks in all the languages. The final content is ready and it is even dispatched after the censor formalities are completed. Nani watched the final cut on Sunday and he is quite confident on HIT 3. Nani is taking extra care on the final runtime after a series of mistakes that took place for his previous films.

HIT 3’s director Sailesh Kolanu is working on the final trimming. The final runtime of HIT 3 is locked to 2 hours and 30 minutes. Sailesh and his team are working to trim the final output by 5 – 8 minutes. The final runtime will be locked by today or tomorrow. Ante Sundaraniki and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram ended up as below average films because of the lengthy runtimes. Nani is now taking extra care for HIT 3. The film gained the needed buzz and the pre-release sales are exceptional. HIT 3 will head for a clash with Suriya’s Retro on May 1st.

