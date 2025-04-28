Baahubali to have an International Re-release

Baahubali franchise stands as one of the best films of Indian cinema and the film erased the barriers of language and minted record money. The film also impressed the international crowds. On the film’s anniversary, the film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda announced that Baahubali will have an international re-release all over. The re-release will take place in October this year.

“And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won’t just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns ” told Shobu. Baahubali also paved the path to make several big-budget attempts in Indian cinema. With Baahubali, SS Rajamouli emerged as the face of Indian cinema and Prabhas turned into a pan-Indian actor.