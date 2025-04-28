x
Home > Movie News

Bollywood Antagonist for Nani's The Paradise

Published on April 28, 2025 by swathi

Bollywood Antagonist for Nani's The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is busy promoting his upcoming film HIT 3 and the film is slated for May 1st release. Nani is promoting the film without any breaks. The shoot of his upcoming movie ‘The Paradise’ will roll from May 2nd and Nani will join the sets of the film during the middle of this month. The childhood episodes will be canned in the first schedule of ‘The Paradise’. Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal who impressed the audience with his performance in Kill is roped in as the lead antagonist.

Raghav Juyal has done several Bollywood films in the past but his performance in Kill was widely appreciated. He was approached for The Paradise and he is locked for the film. Raghav Juyal is shooting for several Hindi films. There are a lot of rumors about the leading lady and the team will make an announcement soon. Anirudh scores the music for this expensive film and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. The Paradise is announced for March 26th, 2026 release across the globe.

