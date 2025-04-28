Puri Jagannadh brings one more Sensational Actor

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh aims a strong comeback and he worked on a script for a long time. He locked critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi for his next film. Tabu came on board as the leading lady and this added more buzz for the film. Tabu has been quite selective and Vijay Sethupathi is signing quite impressive films. The audience are now confident that Puri Jagannadh has something interesting on board for his next.

The team today announced that sensational Kannada actor Duniya Vijay has signed the film. The makers made an official announcement about the same today. Duniya Vijay is roped in for a crucial role and the film is tentatively titled Beggar. The shoot commences in June and the film releases early next year. Puri Connects are the producers. Puri Jagannadh has generated enough buzz with the casting and it’s high time for him to deliver a blockbuster and make a strong comeback.