Sree Vishnu’s Single USA Premieres Today

King Of Content Sree Vishnu, known for his unique comic timing and relatable performances, is back with a rib-tickling entertainer Single, all set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with USA premieres today, brought to you by V Cinemas.

V Cinemas, known for delivering record-breaking releases, is proud to present Single as the biggest USA release of Sree Vishnu’s career.

The teaser, trailer, and songs have all received an overwhelming response, generating strong buzz ahead of the release. From every glimpse so far, Single promises to be a clean, wholesome entertainer packed with laughter moments.

Sree Vishnu is back in his comic best, reminiscent of his much-loved performance in Samajavaragamana. He is joined by Ivana (Love Today fame) and Kethika Sharma in lead roles, with Vennela Kishore delivering a full-length hilarious performance.

With humor that appeals to all age groups, Single is designed to be a complete family entertainer, resonating especially well with overseas audiences.

Watch Single in theatres near you for a fun-filled movie experience.

CLICK HERE!! for the #Single USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC