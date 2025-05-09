x
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan's Multi-Side Attack

Published on May 9, 2025 by nymisha

India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack

indian army kills 100 terrorists

When Pakistan launched an aggressive assault on India’s border states, our defense forces responded with remarkable efficiency, showcasing their preparedness and tactical superiority. The attack, which targeted military installations across Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, was completely thwarted by Indian forces.

Late Thursday night, Pakistan attempted strikes using missiles, suicide drones, and fighter jets. They targeted the Jammu airport and several military centers along the border. For nearly 35 minutes, Indian forces worked tirelessly to neutralize this threat. Areas like Udhampur, Akhnoor, Poonch, Jaisalmer, Pokhran, Pathankot, and Jalandhar came under attempted attack.

As warning sirens blared across these regions, locals quickly took shelter in their homes while shops closed immediately. India’s air defense systems efficiently shot down the incoming missiles and drones.

In a devastating blow to Pakistan, Indian forces destroyed six Pakistani fighter jets, including one F-16 and two JF-7 aircraft. An F-16 pilot was captured by Indian troops. The S-400 defense system proved crucial in downing the F-16 near Akhnoor.

Near Jammu University, Indian forces successfully destroyed two Pakistani drones. Locals reported hearing loud explosions, likely from the interception of these hostile aircraft.

During the attack, authorities imposed blackouts in Bikaner, Jalandhar, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Rajouri. Power supply was completely cut off as a precautionary measure.

India responded with powerful counterstrikes, reportedly destroying two Pakistani air defense systems in Sargodha and Faisalabad. The AWACS early warning system in Pakistan’s Punjab province was also reportedly neutralized.

Explosions were heard in Lahore near Walton Airport, particularly in Gopal Nagar and Nasirabad areas, triggering panic among residents. Flights at Sialkot and Lahore airports were canceled. Similar explosions were reported in Karachi.

Despite Pakistan’s false claims of hitting Indian military centers and killing 40-50 Indian soldiers, India’s Defense Ministry confirmed there were no casualties or damage on the Indian side, highlighting the nation’s readiness to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

