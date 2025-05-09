x
Home > Politics

India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations

Published on May 9, 2025 by nymisha

Kangana Ranaut bags a Hollywood Project
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack

India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations

Following Pakistan’s nighttime aggression, India has declared high alert in border states including Punjab, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan. Security has also been tightened in Haryana, West Bengal, and Delhi as tensions between the two countries have reached a peak.

Authorities have closed schools in border districts as a precautionary measure. Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kishangarh airports have been shut down until further notice. The state governments have asked citizens to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and take emergency precautions including turning off lights and staying in secure areas.

The heightened security comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted terrorist installations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This measured retaliation has led to the current state of tension along the border.

All leaves for police personnel and administrative officials have been cancelled across multiple states. Punjab’s DGP office announced that leaves would only be granted in exceptional circumstances after consultation with relevant authorities. Government employees who were on leave have been ordered to report for duty immediately.

Security measures have been intensified at all airports across the country. Secondary screening has been made mandatory for all passengers, and visitor entry to terminals has been prohibited. Several airlines have requested passengers to arrive three hours before departure time, though Delhi Airport has confirmed that flight services continue to operate normally, with some impact due to changes in airspace usage.

State governments in border areas have instructed officials not to leave their districts and advised citizens to remain at home. They’ve also asked people to make emergency arrangements and avoid unnecessary travel during this sensitive period.

Kangana Ranaut bags a Hollywood Project
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date

Kangana Ranaut bags a Hollywood Project
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack

India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack
Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM

