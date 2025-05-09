Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date

Digital giant Amazon Prime has acquired the digital streaming rights of Pawan Kalyan’s delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a whopping price. The pressure has been mounting about the release date and Pawan Kalyan has completed the pending shoot recently. The post-production work of the film reached the final stages. The film’s producer AM Rathnam has been in Mumbai to lock the new date. After a series of meetings with the top officials of Amazon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now release on June 12th.

An official announcement will be made this weekend. Though the team was considering a May 30th release for the film, Amazon has decided to go ahead with June 12th. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles in this periodic drama packed with action. Krish and Jyoti Krishna directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and AM Rathnam is the producer. MM Keeravani scored the music and background score for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.