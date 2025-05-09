x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date

Published on May 9, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
image
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date
image
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
image
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack
image
Sree Vishnu’s Single USA Premieres Today

Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date

Digital giant Amazon Prime has acquired the digital streaming rights of Pawan Kalyan’s delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a whopping price. The pressure has been mounting about the release date and Pawan Kalyan has completed the pending shoot recently. The post-production work of the film reached the final stages. The film’s producer AM Rathnam has been in Mumbai to lock the new date. After a series of meetings with the top officials of Amazon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now release on June 12th.

An official announcement will be made this weekend. Though the team was considering a May 30th release for the film, Amazon has decided to go ahead with June 12th. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles in this periodic drama packed with action. Krish and Jyoti Krishna directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and AM Rathnam is the producer. MM Keeravani scored the music and background score for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Next Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film Previous India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
else

TRENDING

image
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
image
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date
image
Sree Vishnu’s Single USA Premieres Today

Latest

image
Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film
image
Amazon finalizes Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date
image
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
image
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack
image
Sree Vishnu’s Single USA Premieres Today

Most Read

image
India on High Alert Following Pakistan’s Night Provocations
image
India Fights Back and Wins Against Pakistan’s Multi-Side Attack
image
Indian cities are becoming unlivable, worries Telangana CM

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look