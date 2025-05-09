x
Movie News

Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film

Published on May 9, 2025 by nymisha

Nayanthara’s pay for Megastar’s Film

Tamil Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been quite selective when signing Telugu films. Despite not being in demand, the actress has been demanding big remuneration. She was approached to play the heroine in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The actress demanded a double-digit remuneration and the team was left in shock. Anil Ravipudi and his team wanted Nayanthara and the negotiations have been going on for the past few weeks.

The actress got finalized and she will be taking Rs 6 crores remuneration for the film. A small video byte was shot on Nayanthara yesterday in Chennai and it will be released soon before the shoot commences. The regular shoot of the film starts from May 22nd in Hyderabad. The film is said to be an entertainer and the team is planning to release it for Sankranthi 2026. Bheems is the music composer.

