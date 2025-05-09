Kangana Ranaut bags a Hollywood Project

National-award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut hasn’t delivered an impressive film in the recent times. She had high hopes on Emergency and the film was rejected badly. The latest news is that the Bollywood beauty has bagged a Hollywood film which is titled ‘Blessed Be the Evil’. The film is said to be a horror drama and Kangana Ranaut will be seen along with Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. Lion Movies are the producers and the shoot commences in New York in summer this year.

A major part of the shoot will take place in the USA. Anurag Rudra who earlier directed Tailing Pond and New Me will direct Blessed Be the Evil. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. Kangana Ranaut hasn’t signed any new Hindi films and she is occupied with politics.