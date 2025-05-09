Viral: Ravi Mohan’s First Appearance with his Girlfriend

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has been in the news from the past few months for the wrong reasons. He announced separation with his wife Aarti after which she made serious allegations. He soon announced that he was changing his name to Ravi Mohan. There are strong rumors about his relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis. Ravi Mohan today made his first public appearance with Kenishaa Francis after he was divorced. They made their presence at the wedding of producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter in Chennai.

This video is now going viral all over. Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis were seen in matching gold colour traditional outfits in the wedding. Ravi Mohan and his wife Aarti announced separation in September 2024. Kenishaa Francis in an interview dismissed the speculations about her relationship with Ravi Mohan in the past. Ravi and Aarti’s divorce case is in court. The duo has two sons: Aarav and Ayaan.