Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has Strict Deadlines

Published on May 9, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has Strict Deadlines

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday. The young actor has dedicated a long time for Kingdom, a high voltage action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri. The film is announced for May 30th release. Anirudh is the music composer and he is yet to complete the re-recording work and the background score for the film. Anirudh is occupied with several biggies and he could not allocate full time for Kingdom. There would be last minute tensions for the film.

For now, Kingdom is slated for May 30th release across the globe. If Anirudh delivers his work on time, there would be no last minute tensions or delays for the film. The background score is very important for a film like Kingdom which is packed with action and an emotional drama. Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashree Borse are the lead actors. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Vijay Deverakonda has to bounce back with this one. The summer season and IPL completion will be a huge advantage for Kingdom.

