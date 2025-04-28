NBK Conferred with Padma Bhushan

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in New Delhi and the actor-turned-politician received the award from the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Balakrishna was seen dressed in a traditional attire and he attended the event along with his family members. Balakrishna reached New Delhi yesterday and he celebrated the occasion along with his close friends and politicians in New Delhi.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is the other actor who received Padma Bhushan today. Singer Arjit Singh received Padma Shri while Singer Pankaj Udhas was conferred with Padma Bhushan today. Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur received Padma Bhushan award while Singer Jaspinder Narula received Padma Shri award. The Padma awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day this year.