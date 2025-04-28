Sree Vishnu’s Single Trailer: Love, Laughter, Total Mayhem

Sree Vishnu is coming up with #Single, directed by Caarthick Raju, and presented by Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts. This Kalya Films production, backed by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary- sets the stage for a youthful comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The film’s trailer that is out now opens with Sree Vishnu dishing out his personal love success formula — be sweet, get edgy, then go full mass with swagger and slang. But the plan backfires hilariously when he’s caught in a tangled web between Purva and Harini, each pulling his heart in a different direction. What follows is a fast-paced tangle of mixed signals, one-liners, and emotional slip-ups.

Sree Vishnu’s comic energy anchors the film, blending innocence with mischief. Ketika and Ivana bring spark and soul to their roles, creating a compelling dynamic. Vennela Kishore steals scenes with his wit, upping the laugh quotient.

The film’s visuals pop with color and energy thanks to cinematographer R. Velraj, while Vishal Chandrashekhar’s music pumps up the mood.

With all signs pointing toward a fun-filled entertainer packed with love, laughter, and total mayhem, #Single is set for release on May 9th. This one’s not just a love triangle. It’s a comedic maze of mischief.