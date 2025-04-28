x
Home > Politics

Vishaka gets new Mayor

Published on April 28, 2025 by nymisha

TDP senior leader Peela Srinivas Rao has been elected as the new Mayor of Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Monday. He was elected unanimously as there were no other contenders in the contest.

While Janasena MLA Vamshi Krishna Yadav proposed Peela Srinivas Rao’s name, BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju supported it. On the otherside, YSRCP boycotted GVMC Mayor election.

Considered a loyal leader with good public connect in Vizag, Peela Srinivas Rao was the first choice of TDP alliance bosses.

In fact, Peela Srinivas Rao was announced as TDP’s Mayor candidate even in 2021 GVMC elections. But as TDP could not win required number of corporators, he did not get the opportunity then. But this time, TDP High Command has fulfilled its promise made to Peela Srinivasa Rao, as GVMC changed hands from YSRCP to TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance.

Peela Srinivasa Rao’s election was necessitated as TDP alliance wrested Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from YSRCP on April 19, by passing a No Confidence motion against then GVMC Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, belonging to YSRCP.

With several YSRCP corporators defecting to ruling TDP alliance, after General Elections 2024, Hari Venkata Kumari could not survive the Trust Vote.

Previous Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback
